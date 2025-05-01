Quantitative Reasoning
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2x2+2x−242x^2+2x-242x2+2x−24
2x3+2x2−6x−242x^3+2x^2-6x-242x3+2x2−6x−24
2x3−2x2−24x2x^3-2x^2-24x2x3−2x2−24x
2x3+2x2−24x2x^3+2x^2-24x2x3+2x2−24x
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-12\(\right\))
(4x+7)(−x+6)\(\left\)(4x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(-x+6\(\right\))
Multiply the polynomials by using FOIL.
(5xy+3)(4xy−2)(5xy+3)(4xy-2)
Factor the following trinomials completely.
y2−7y+12y^2-7y+12
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8