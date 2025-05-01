Quantitative Reasoning
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20x2y2−2xy−620x^2y^2-2xy-620x2y2−2xy−6
20x2y2+6xy−620x^2y^2+6xy-620x2y2+6xy−6
20x2y2+2xy−620x^2y^2+2xy-620x2y2+2xy−6
20x2y2−6xy−620x^2y^2-6xy-620x2y2−6xy−6
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-12\(\right\))
(4x+7)(−x+6)\(\left\)(4x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(-x+6\(\right\))
(x2−3x)(2x+8)\(\left\)(x^2-3x\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x+8\(\right\))
Factor the following trinomials completely.
y2−7y+12y^2-7y+12
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15