Quantitative Reasoning
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x=0x=0x=0 or x=−5x=-5x=−5
x=2x=2x=2 or x=−5x=-5x=−5
x=0x=0x=0 or x=5x=5x=5
x=0x=0x=0 or x=10x=10x=10
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Factor the following using trial and error.
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
(x−5)(x+3)=0\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))=0
2(x−4)(x+6)=02\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+6\(\right\))=0
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-12\(\right\))
(4x+7)(−x+6)\(\left\)(4x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(-x+6\(\right\))
(x2−3x)(2x+8)\(\left\)(x^2-3x\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x+8\(\right\))