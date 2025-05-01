1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Estimation and Graphs
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Estimation and Graphs
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(A) Nearest tenth: .6views
- Multiple Choice
Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(B) Nearest whole number:7views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is an estimate or exact value.
(A) The distance from the school to the museum is almost 3 miles.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is an estimate or exact value.
(B) A standard basketball hoop is 10 feet tall.5views