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Quantitative Reasoning
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Table of contents
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1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Chapter worksheet
Inductive and Deductive Reasoning
Estimation and Graphs
Problem Solving
2. Sets
Chapter worksheet
Basic Set Concepts and Notation
The Empty Set
Subsets
Complement of a Set
Intersections and Unions
Venn Diagrams and Operations with Three Sets
Set Applications: Survey Problems
3. Logic
Chapter worksheet
Statements and Negations
Quantifiers
Logical Connectives
If-Then Statements (Conditionals)
Truth Tables for Negations, Conjunctions, and Disjunctions
Truth Tables for If-Then Statements
Equivalent Statements
Logical Arguments
Standard Forms of Arguments
4. The Real Number System
Chapter worksheet
Integers & the Order of Operations
Rational Numbers
Irrational Numbers
Dividing Square Roots
Exponent Rules
Power Rules
5. Algebra Review
Chapter worksheet
Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Linear Equations
Direct & Inverse Variation
Linear Inequalities in One Variable
Quadratic Equations
Rectangular Coordinate System
Intro to Functions and Notation
Domain and Range
Using Intercepts to Graph Lines
Slope and Slope-Intercept Form
Systems of Linear Equations
Systems of Linear Inequalities
The Quadratic Formula
9. Geometry
Chapter worksheet
Intro to Geometry
Introduction to Angles
Intro to Polygons
Bonus
Basics of Triangles
Similar Figures
Right Triangles and Pythagorean Theorem
Perimeter and Area of Polygons
Circles
Special Right Triangles
Trigonometry
Intro to Fractals
3. Logic
Equivalent Statements
3. Logic
Equivalent Statements
Previous Topic: Truth Tables for If-Then Statements
Next Topic: Logical Arguments
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04:23
Equivalent Statements
Colleen Daly
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06:14
Equivalent Statements Example 1
Colleen Daly
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05:55
Equivalent Statements Example 2
Colleen Daly
6
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04:08
Equivalent Statements Example 3
Colleen Daly
4
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06:20
Equivalent Statements Example 4
Colleen Daly
5
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03:25
Equivalent Statements Example 5
Colleen Daly
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