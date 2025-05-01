3. Logic
Truth Tables for If-Then Statements
3. Logic
Truth Tables for If-Then Statements
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A bus stop sign says “If you are late, you will miss the bus.” Is that true when:
You are late and you miss the bus.5views
- Multiple Choice
A bus stop sign says “If you are late, you will miss the bus.” Is that true when:
You are late and you catch the bus.6views
- Multiple Choice
A bus stop sign says “If you are late, you will miss the bus.” Is that true when:
You are on time and miss the bus.6views
- Multiple Choice
A bus stop sign says “If you are late, you will miss the bus.” Is that true when:
You are on time and catch the bus.7views