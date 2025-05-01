4. The Real Number System
Rational Numbers
4. The Real Number System
Rational Numbers
Guided videos.
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- Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(A)5views
- Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(B)5views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.5views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.4views