3. Logic
Standard Forms of Arguments
3. Logic
Standard Forms of Arguments
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.5views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) If a number is divisible by 6, it is divisible by 3.
2) The number is not divisible by 3.
∴ The number is not divisible by 6.4views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the type of argument and come to a valid conclusion.
1) If I finish my homework, then I can go to the movies.
2) If I go to the movies, then I’ll get popcorn.
∴6views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the type of argument and come to a valid conclusion.
1) If I forget to return the library book, I will get a late fine.
2) I forget to return the library book.
∴3views