1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Problem Solving
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Problem Solving
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Michael drove from his house to the chocolate factory in 3 hours. If we want to find his average speed, what piece of information is missing?5views
- Multiple Choice
A class is selling raffle tickets for \$8 each to raise money for a field trip. They sold 125 tickets. The goal was to raise \$1,000. How much money did the class raise? What piece of information was not necessary to solve the problem?6views