2. Sets
Set Applications: Survey Problems
2. Sets
Set Applications: Survey Problems
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(A) How many members attend Yoga classes?8views
- Multiple Choice
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(B) How many total members were surveyed?4views
- Multiple Choice
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(C) How many members attend at least one class?5views