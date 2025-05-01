Complement of a Set

Write the specified set using the roster method given

U = { 1 , 2 , 3 , … , 20 } , E = { 2 , 4 , 6 , … , 20 } , F = { 5 , 10 , 15 , 20 } U={\(\left\[\lbrace\)1,2,3,\(\ldots\),20\(\right\]\rbrace\)},E={\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,4,6,\(\ldots\),20\(\right\]\rbrace\)},F={\(\left\[\lbrace\)5,10,15,20\(\right\]\rbrace\)}