True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The conflict perspective views deviance as a normal part of society that helps it function.
Deviance is necessary for social cohesion.
Deviance is the result of unemployment and poverty, which are natural parts of all societies.
Deviance is an unnatural part of society that arises from the unequal distribution of resources between business owners and workers.
Deviance may arise when someone has insufficient means to meet goals.
