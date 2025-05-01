Multiple Choice
According to Durkheim, deviance is the violation of (the) __________?
Learned through social interactions.
The result of being labeled as deviant.
The result of weak social bonds.
Often the result of inequality.
Master Introduction of Theoretical Perspective on Deviance with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Which of the following most accurately describes deviance according to strain theory?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The conflict perspective views deviance as a normal part of society that helps it function.