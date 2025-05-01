2. Research Methods in Sociology
Research Methods in Sociology
2. Research Methods in Sociology
Research Methods in Sociology
Guided videos.
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following are true and/or characteristic of interviews?
I.Tend to be open ended.
II.Cheaper and easier to administer than questionnaires.
III.Allow a researcher to obtain more nuanced responses from participants.43views
- Multiple Choice
Omar's goal as a researcher is to examine behavior as unobtrusively as possible, by observing people in real-world settings. It sounds like Omar is most interested in doing...4views
- Multiple Choice
What is the primary reason that experiments are so valuable in research?4views