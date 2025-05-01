Multiple Choice
Which of the following most accurately describes deviance according to strain theory?
Law.
Morals.
Rituals.
Collective consciousness.
Master Introduction of Theoretical Perspective on Deviance with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Which of the following most accurately describes deviance according to strain theory?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The conflict perspective views deviance as a normal part of society that helps it function.