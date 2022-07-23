Convert the point to polar coordinates.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
1:58 minutes
Problem 17c
Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that to convert from polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) to rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\), we use the formulas: \(x = r \cos(\theta)\) \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).
Identify the given polar coordinates: here, \(r = 5\) and \(\theta = -60^\circ\).
Substitute the values into the formulas: \(x = 5 \cos(-60^\circ)\) \(y = 5 \sin(-60^\circ)\).
Use the fact that cosine is an even function and sine is an odd function, so \(\cos(-60^\circ) = \cos(60^\circ)\) \(\sin(-60^\circ) = -\sin(60^\circ)\).
Evaluate the trigonometric values \(\cos(60^\circ)\) and \(\sin(60^\circ)\) using known exact values or a unit circle, then multiply by 5 to find \(x\) and \(y\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (radius r) and an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. The point is expressed as (r, θ), where r ≥ 0 and θ is typically in degrees or radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Coordinates
To convert polar coordinates (r, θ) to rectangular coordinates (x, y), use the formulas x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. This translates the point from a radius and angle to Cartesian coordinates on the xy-plane.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Trigonometric Functions and Angle Measurement
Understanding sine and cosine functions and how they relate to angles is essential. Angles can be negative or positive, and the trigonometric values determine the sign and position of the point in the rectangular coordinate system.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
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For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
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Multiple Choice
What are the rectangular coordinates of the point whose polar coordinates are ?
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