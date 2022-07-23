Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
1:43 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.
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This problem is about understanding the concept of the opposite, or negative, of a number, which is a fundamental idea in mathematics but not directly a trigonometry problem.
The opposite of a number refers to the value that, when added to the original number, results in zero. This is also known as the additive inverse.
For example, the opposite of a positive number is its negative counterpart, and the opposite of a negative number is its positive counterpart.
In mathematical terms, if the number is \(x\), then its opposite is \(-x\), because \(x + (-x) = 0\).
Therefore, the blank should be filled with the term 'additive inverse' or simply 'additive inverse of the number'.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Opposite (Additive Inverse) of a Number
The opposite of a number, also called its additive inverse, is the number that when added to the original number results in zero. For example, the opposite of 5 is -5 because 5 + (-5) = 0.
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Negative of a Number
The negative of a number is the value with the same magnitude but opposite sign. It is essentially the number multiplied by -1. For instance, the negative of 7 is -7.
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Number Line Representation
On the number line, the opposite of a number is located the same distance from zero but in the opposite direction. This visual helps understand why opposites have equal magnitude but different signs.
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