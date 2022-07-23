Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 3/8 ( 16/9 y + 32/27 z - 40/9 )
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5/0
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.