In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 2i - 2j, w = -i + j
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Dot Product
6:38 minutes
Problem 35
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 3j, w = -2i + 5j
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vectors \( \mathbf{v} = \mathbf{i} + 3\mathbf{j} \) and \( \mathbf{w} = -2\mathbf{i} + 5\mathbf{j} \). Write them in component form as \( \mathbf{v} = (1, 3) \) and \( \mathbf{w} = (-2, 5) \).
Calculate the projection of \( \mathbf{v} \) onto \( \mathbf{w} \) using the formula: \[ \text{proj}_{\mathbf{w}} \mathbf{v} = \left( \frac{\mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w}}{\mathbf{w} \cdot \mathbf{w}} \right) \mathbf{w} \] where \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} \) is the dot product of \( \mathbf{v} \) and \( \mathbf{w} \), and \( \mathbf{w} \cdot \mathbf{w} \) is the dot product of \( \mathbf{w} \) with itself.
Compute the dot products: \[ \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} = (1)(-2) + (3)(5) \] and \[ \mathbf{w} \cdot \mathbf{w} = (-2)^2 + 5^2 \]
Substitute the dot product values into the projection formula to find \( \text{proj}_{\mathbf{w}} \mathbf{v} \). This gives you the vector \( \mathbf{v}_1 \) which is parallel to \( \mathbf{w} \).
Find the vector \( \mathbf{v}_2 \), which is orthogonal to \( \mathbf{w} \), by subtracting the projection from \( \mathbf{v} \): \[ \mathbf{v}_2 = \mathbf{v} - \mathbf{v}_1 \] This completes the decomposition of \( \mathbf{v} \) into \( \mathbf{v}_1 \) (parallel to \( \mathbf{w} \)) and \( \mathbf{v}_2 \) (orthogonal to \( \mathbf{w} \)).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Projection
Vector projection of v onto w, denoted proj_w v, is the component of v that points in the direction of w. It is calculated using the dot product as (v · w / ||w||²) times the vector w. This concept helps in finding how much of one vector lies along another.
Recommended video:
Dot Product
The dot product of two vectors is a scalar representing their directional similarity. It is computed as the sum of the products of their corresponding components. The dot product is essential for calculating projections and determining orthogonality between vectors.
Recommended video:
05:40
Introduction to Dot Product
Vector Decomposition
Vector decomposition involves expressing a vector as the sum of two components: one parallel to a given vector and one orthogonal to it. Here, v is decomposed into v₁ (parallel to w) and v₂ (orthogonal to w), where v₁ = proj_w v and v₂ = v - v₁. This technique is useful in many applications like resolving forces.
Recommended video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
624
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4i
746
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4j
822
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j
655
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 2j, w = 3i + 6j
730
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–39, find the dot product v ⋅ w. Then find the angle between v and w to the nearest tenth of a degree.
v = 2i + 4j, w = 6i - 11j
690
views