In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
A(0, 0), B(-3, 4), C(3, -1)
In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
A(0, 0), B(-3, 4), C(3, -1)
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 1.4, b = 2.9, A = 142°
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
A = 22°, b = 20 feet, c = 50 feet
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j
In Exercises 31–32, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -i + 2j
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3w + 2v