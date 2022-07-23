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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.55
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.55

Find the reference angle for each angle.
23π/4

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis. It is always between 0 and \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Since the given angle is \( \frac{23\pi}{4} \), which is greater than \( 2\pi \), we need to find its equivalent angle between 0 and \( 2\pi \) by subtracting multiples of \( 2\pi \).
Calculate the equivalent angle by subtracting \( 2\pi = \frac{8\pi}{4} \) repeatedly from \( \frac{23\pi}{4} \) until the result is between 0 and \( 2\pi \). This can be expressed as \( \frac{23\pi}{4} - n \times 2\pi \) where \( n \) is an integer.
Once you find the equivalent angle \( \theta \) in the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \), determine which quadrant \( \theta \) lies in to find the reference angle.
Use the quadrant information to calculate the reference angle \( \alpha \) as follows: if \( \theta \) is in Quadrant I, \( \alpha = \theta \); Quadrant II, \( \alpha = \pi - \theta \); Quadrant III, \( \alpha = \theta - \pi \); Quadrant IV, \( \alpha = 2\pi - \theta \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and less than or equal to 90°, used to simplify trigonometric calculations by relating angles to their acute counterparts.
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Angle Reduction Using Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 2π radians (360°). To find a reference angle for large angles like 23π/4, reduce the angle by subtracting multiples of 2π until it lies within one full rotation (0 to 2π).
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Coterminal Angles

Quadrant Identification

Determining the quadrant where the angle's terminal side lies is essential because the reference angle depends on the quadrant. Each quadrant has a specific way to calculate the reference angle based on the angle's position relative to the x-axis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. cos θ = 0.4112

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -150°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. tan θ = 4.6252

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc 37° sec 53° - tan 53° cot 37°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 5.5

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