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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.50
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.50

In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 5.5

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1
Identify the given angle, which is 5.5 radians in this problem.
Recall that the reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis.
Since 5.5 radians is between \(\pi\) and \(2\pi\) (approximately 3.1416 and 6.2832), the angle lies in the fourth quadrant.
To find the reference angle \(\theta_{ref}\) in the fourth quadrant, use the formula: \(\theta_{ref} = 2\pi - \theta\), where \(\theta\) is the given angle.
Substitute the given angle into the formula: \(\theta_{ref} = 2\pi - 5.5\), and simplify to find the reference angle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and less than or equal to 90°, used to simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to an acute angle.
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Standard Position of an Angle

An angle is in standard position when its vertex is at the origin and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis. Understanding this helps in determining the quadrant in which the terminal side lies, which is essential for finding the correct reference angle.
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Quadrants and Angle Measurement

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each affecting the sign and calculation of angles. Knowing the quadrant of the terminal side helps determine how to calculate the reference angle by subtracting or adding the angle from 180°, 360°, or 0°.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. cos θ = 0.4112

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. tan θ = 4.6252

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Textbook Question

Find the reference angle for each angle.

23π/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc 37° sec 53° - tan 53° cot 37°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 75–78, find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 10 meters Central Angle, θ: θ = 18°

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