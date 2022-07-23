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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 42
Chapter 1, Problem 42

Find the reference angle for each angle.
5π/4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis.
Since the angle is given in radians, recall that one full rotation is \(2\pi\) radians, and the quadrants are divided as follows: Quadrant I: \(0\) to \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), Quadrant II: \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) to \(\pi\), Quadrant III: \(\pi\) to \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\), Quadrant IV: \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\) to \(2\pi\).
Determine which quadrant the angle \(\frac{5\pi}{4}\) lies in by comparing it to these boundaries.
For an angle in Quadrant III, the reference angle \(\theta_{ref}\) is found by subtracting \(\pi\) from the given angle: \(\theta_{ref} = \theta - \pi\).
Apply this formula to find the reference angle for \(\frac{5\pi}{4}\) by calculating \(\frac{5\pi}{4} - \pi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and less than or equal to 90°, used to simplify trigonometric calculations by relating angles in different quadrants to their acute counterparts.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Radians and the Unit Circle

Angles can be measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360°. The unit circle helps visualize angles and their positions in different quadrants, which is essential for determining reference angles and understanding trigonometric function values.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Quadrants and Angle Positioning

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each affecting the sign and calculation of trigonometric functions. Knowing which quadrant an angle lies in helps determine how to find its reference angle by measuring the shortest distance to the x-axis.
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Drawing Angles in Standard Position
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