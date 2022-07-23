Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
tan 32.7°
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In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
tan 32.7°
Find the reference angle for each angle.
5π/4
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.
7𝜋/4
In Exercises 41–43, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 2/5, sin θ < 0
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.
cos t + cos(t + 1000𝜋) - tan t - tan(t + 999𝜋) - sin t + 4 sin(t - 1000𝜋)
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-5.2 radians