Simplify each trigonometric term with the given large multiples of \(\pi\) using the periodicity: - \(\cos(t + 1000\pi)\) can be rewritten using the fact that \(1000\pi = 500 \times 2\pi\), so \(\cos(t + 1000\pi) = \cos t\). - \(\tan(t + 999\pi)\) can be rewritten using \(999\pi = 999 \times \pi\), so \(\tan(t + 999\pi) = \tan t\). - \(\sin(t - 1000\pi)\) can be rewritten as \(\sin(t - 1000\pi) = \sin t\) because \(-1000\pi = -500 \times 2\pi\).