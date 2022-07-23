Find the reference angle for each angle.
5π/4
Find the reference angle for each angle.
5π/4
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.
7𝜋/4
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
3𝜋/4
In Exercises 41–43, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 2/5, sin θ < 0
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.
cos t + cos(t + 1000𝜋) - tan t - tan(t + 999𝜋) - sin t + 4 sin(t - 1000𝜋)
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
7𝜋/6