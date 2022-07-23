Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 1, Problem 41

In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.
7𝜋/4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angle: \(\frac{7\pi}{4}\) radians.
Recall that the reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis.
Determine the quadrant in which \(\frac{7\pi}{4}\) lies. Since \(\pi\) is \(4\pi/4\), and \(2\pi\) is \(8\pi/4\), \(\frac{7\pi}{4}\) is between \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\) (\(6\pi/4\)) and \(2\pi\) (\(8\pi/4\)), so it lies in the fourth quadrant.
For angles in the fourth quadrant, the reference angle \(\theta_{ref}\) is calculated as \(\theta_{ref} = 2\pi - \theta\). Substitute \(\theta = \frac{7\pi}{4}\) to get \(\theta_{ref} = 2\pi - \frac{7\pi}{4}\).
Simplify the expression for the reference angle to find its value in radians.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and less than or equal to 90°, used to simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to an acute angle.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Radians and Angle Measurement

Angles can be measured in radians, where 2𝜋 radians equal 360°. Understanding how to convert and interpret angles in radians is essential for finding reference angles, especially when the given angle exceeds 2𝜋 or is expressed as a fraction of 𝜋.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Quadrants and Angle Positioning

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each affecting the sign and calculation of reference angles. Knowing which quadrant an angle lies in helps determine how to calculate its reference angle by measuring the distance to the nearest x-axis.
Recommended video:
05:50
Drawing Angles in Standard Position
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.

tan 32.7°

671
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–43, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ.

cos θ = 2/5, sin θ < 0

942
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.

cos t + cos(t + 1000𝜋) - tan t - tan(t + 999𝜋) - sin t + 4 sin(t - 1000𝜋)

574
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.

-5.2 radians

604
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.

7𝜋/6

609
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.

tan θ > 0 and cos θ < 0

619
views