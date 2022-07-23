In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
tan 32.7°
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
tan 32.7°
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.
7𝜋/4
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-4.8 radians
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-5.2 radians
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
7𝜋/6
In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.
tan θ > 0 and cos θ < 0