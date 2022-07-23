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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 1, Problem 41

In Exercises 41–43, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 2/5, sin θ < 0

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1
Identify the given information: \(\cos \theta = \frac{2}{5}\) and \(\sin \theta < 0\). This tells us the cosine value and that the sine is negative, which helps determine the quadrant where \(\theta\) lies.
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \(\sin^{2} \theta + \cos^{2} \theta = 1\). Use this to find \(\sin \theta\) by substituting \(\cos \theta = \frac{2}{5}\) into the equation.
Calculate \(\sin^{2} \theta = 1 - \cos^{2} \theta = 1 - \left(\frac{2}{5}\right)^{2} = 1 - \frac{4}{25} = \frac{21}{25}\). Then, \(\sin \theta = \pm \sqrt{\frac{21}{25}} = \pm \frac{\sqrt{21}}{5}\).
Since \(\sin \theta < 0\), choose the negative value: \(\sin \theta = -\frac{\sqrt{21}}{5}\).
Find the remaining trigonometric functions using the definitions: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\), \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\), \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\), and \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\). Substitute the values of \(\sin \theta\) and \(\cos \theta\) to express each function exactly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 for any angle θ. Given cos θ, this identity allows you to find sin θ by rearranging the equation. Since cos θ = 2/5, you can calculate sin θ as ±√(1 - (2/5)²), choosing the sign based on the given condition.
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Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of sine and cosine depends on the quadrant where the angle θ lies. Since sin θ < 0 and cos θ = 2/5 (positive), θ must be in the fourth quadrant, where cosine is positive and sine is negative. This helps determine the correct sign for sin θ and other functions.
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Definition of Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions such as tangent, cotangent, secant, and cosecant are defined in terms of sine and cosine. For example, tan θ = sin θ / cos θ, sec θ = 1 / cos θ, etc. Once sin θ and cos θ are known, these remaining functions can be calculated exactly.
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