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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.1.62
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.62

In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -760°

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Understand that coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 360°. To find a positive angle coterminal with -760°, we add or subtract multiples of 360° until the angle lies between 0° and 360°.
Start by adding 360° to -760°: calculate \(-760° + 360° = -400°\). Since -400° is still negative, continue adding 360°.
Add 360° again: \(-400° + 360° = -40°\). This is still negative, so add 360° once more.
Add 360° again: \(-40° + 360° = 320°\). Now, 320° is positive and less than 360°, so this is the positive coterminal angle.
Conclude that the positive angle less than 360° coterminal with -760° is 320°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find a coterminal angle, you add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle until the result lies within the desired range.
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Angle Measurement and Positive Angles

Angles can be measured in degrees and can be positive or negative. A positive angle is measured counterclockwise from the initial side, and when asked for a positive angle less than or equal to 360°, you adjust the given angle accordingly to fit this range.
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Modulo Operation with Angles

The modulo operation helps find the remainder when dividing by 360°, effectively reducing any angle to its equivalent between 0° and 360°. This is useful for normalizing angles and finding coterminal angles within a standard interval.
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