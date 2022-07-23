In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -760°
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(𝜋/3)/2 - 1/sec(𝜋/6)
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Key Concepts
Exact Values of Special Angles
Definition and Relationship of Trigonometric Functions
Simplifying Trigonometric Expressions
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. 1 + sin² 40° + sin² 50°
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 17𝜋 / 6
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
120°
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 395°
In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 12 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 45°