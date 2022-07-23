In Exercises 44–48, find the reference angle for each angle.
- 11𝜋/3
In Exercises 44–48, find the reference angle for each angle.
- 11𝜋/3
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
cot 𝜋/12
In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-7𝜋/4
Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 495°
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
16𝜋/3