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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
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Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the given angle of 21° at vertex P. The side PR = 413 m is adjacent to angle P, and side QR is opposite to angle P. The hypotenuse is PQ.
To find the length of the side opposite to angle P (which is QR), use the sine function, since sine relates the opposite side to the hypotenuse: \(\sin(21^\circ) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{QR}{PQ}\).
To find the length of the hypotenuse PQ, use the cosine function, since cosine relates the adjacent side to the hypotenuse: \(\cos(21^\circ) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{PR}{PQ} = \frac{413}{PQ}\).
Rearrange the cosine equation to solve for the hypotenuse PQ: \(PQ = \frac{413}{\cos(21^\circ)}\).
Once you find PQ, substitute it back into the sine equation to solve for QR: \(QR = PQ \times \sin(21^\circ)\). This will give you the length of the side opposite the 21° angle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right Triangle Trigonometry

Right triangle trigonometry involves relationships between the angles and sides of a right triangle. The primary trigonometric ratios—sine, cosine, and tangent—relate an angle to the ratios of two sides. These ratios are essential for finding unknown side lengths or angles when some measurements are known.
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Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)

Sine, cosine, and tangent are ratios defined for an acute angle in a right triangle: sine is opposite/hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent/hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite/adjacent. These ratios allow calculation of unknown sides or angles when one side length and one angle are known.
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Using Given Angle and Side to Find Unknown Side

Given an angle and one side length in a right triangle, you can use trigonometric ratios to find the length of another side. For example, with angle 21° and adjacent side 413 m, cosine can find the hypotenuse, or tangent can find the opposite side. Rounding to the nearest whole number is often required for practical answers.
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Related Practice
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