Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 53
Chapter 1, Problem 53

In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
Right triangle QRP with angle 39° and side QR measuring 51 m.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the given angle of 39°. Here, side QR (51 m) is opposite angle P, and side RP is adjacent to angle P.
Determine which side length you need to find. For example, if you want to find side QP (the hypotenuse), use the sine or cosine function based on the given angle and known side.
Set up the trigonometric ratio using the angle and known side. For example, if finding the hypotenuse QP, use the cosine function: \(\cos(39^\circ) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{51}{QP}\).
Rearrange the equation to solve for the unknown side. For the hypotenuse, multiply both sides by QP and then divide both sides by \(\cos(39^\circ)\) to isolate QP: \(QP = \frac{51}{\cos(39^\circ)}\).
Calculate the value using a calculator (make sure it is in degree mode), then round the answer to the nearest whole number as required.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right Triangle Properties

A right triangle has one angle of 90 degrees, and the other two angles sum to 90 degrees. The sides are related through trigonometric ratios, and the side opposite the right angle is the hypotenuse, the longest side.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles

Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)

Sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For an angle θ, sine = opposite/hypotenuse, cosine = adjacent/hypotenuse, and tangent = opposite/adjacent. These ratios help find unknown side lengths.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Using Given Angle and Side to Find Unknown Sides

Given one angle (other than 90°) and one side length, you can use trigonometric ratios to find the lengths of the other sides. Identify which side corresponds to opposite, adjacent, or hypotenuse relative to the given angle to apply the correct ratio.
Recommended video:
4:18
Finding Missing Side Lengths
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 4 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 240°

638
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.

-7𝜋/4

590
views
Textbook Question

Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 495°

676
views
Textbook Question

Express each angular speed in radians per second. 6 revolutions per second

673
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.

16𝜋/3

614
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.

<Image>

543
views