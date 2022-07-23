Find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 4 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 240°
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
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Key Concepts
Angles in Standard Position
Radian Measure and Circle Rotation
Quadrants of the Coordinate Plane
In Exercises 44–48, find the reference angle for each angle.
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In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
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Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 495°
In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
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