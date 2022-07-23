Use the reference angle to find \(\cos 45°\), which is \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\). Since cosine is negative in the second quadrant, \(\cos 135° = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\). Therefore, \(\sec 135° = \frac{1}{\cos 135°} = -\sqrt{2}\). This value is the same for \(\sec 495°\) because they are coterminal angles.