Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974
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In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974
In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. cos θ = 0.4112
Find the reference angle for each angle.
23π/4
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -𝜋/40
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 5.5
In Exercises 75–78, find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 10 meters Central Angle, θ: θ = 18°