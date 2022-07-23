Find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 4 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 240°
Express each angular speed in radians per second. 6 revolutions per second
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Key Concepts
Angular Speed
Radians and Revolutions
Unit Conversion from Revolutions to Radians
In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot 19𝜋/6
Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 495°
Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.
A
Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.
D