In Exercises 49–54, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 77
Find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 4 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 240°
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the area of a sector of a circle: \(\text{Area} = \frac{\theta}{360^\circ} \times \pi r^2\), where \(\theta\) is the central angle in degrees and \(r\) is the radius.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \(r = 4\) inches and \(\theta = 240^\circ\), so the area becomes \(\frac{240}{360} \times \pi \times 4^2\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{240}{360}\) to its lowest terms to make calculations easier.
Calculate \$4^2$ to find the square of the radius.
Multiply the simplified fraction by \(\pi\) and the squared radius to express the area in terms of \(\pi\). Then, use the approximate value of \(\pi \approx 3.1416\) to round the area to two decimal places.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Area of a Sector
The area of a sector of a circle is the portion of the circle's area enclosed by two radii and the arc between them. It is calculated using the formula (θ/360) × π × r², where θ is the central angle in degrees and r is the radius. This formula scales the full circle's area by the fraction of the circle represented by the angle.
Recommended video:
4:02
Calculating Area of SAS Triangles
Central Angle in Degrees
The central angle θ is the angle formed at the center of the circle by two radii. It determines the size of the sector and is measured in degrees. Understanding how to use this angle in formulas is essential for calculating sector properties like area and arc length.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles
Rounding and Expressing Answers
After calculating the exact area in terms of π, it is often necessary to provide a numerical approximation. This involves substituting π ≈ 3.1416 and rounding the result to a specified number of decimal places, here two, to present a clear and practical answer.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
619
views
Textbook Question
Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot 19𝜋/6
656
views
Textbook Question
Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 495°
676
views
Textbook Question
Express each angular speed in radians per second. 6 revolutions per second
673
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
16𝜋/3
614
views
Textbook Question
Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.
A
618
views