Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 75° + sin 15°
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Key Concepts
Sum-to-Product Formulas
Exact Values of Special Angles
Angle Addition and Subtraction
Find all solutions of each equation. 4 sin θ﹣1 = 2 sin θ
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. cos² 105° - sin² 105°
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 𝝅/3 + 𝝅/4 )
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2cos² 𝝅/8﹣ 1
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 75° ﹣ cos 15°