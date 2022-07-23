Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 19
Chapter 3, Problem 19

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 75° + sin 15°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves the sum of two sine functions: \(\sin 75^\circ + \sin 15^\circ\).
Recall the sum-to-product identity for sine functions: \(\sin A + \sin B = 2 \sin \left( \frac{A+B}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{A-B}{2} \right)\).
Apply the identity by setting \(A = 75^\circ\) and \(B = 15^\circ\), then calculate the averages: \(\frac{A+B}{2} = \frac{75^\circ + 15^\circ}{2}\) and \(\frac{A-B}{2} = \frac{75^\circ - 15^\circ}{2}\).
Rewrite the original sum as a product using the identity: \(2 \sin \left( \frac{75^\circ + 15^\circ}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{75^\circ - 15^\circ}{2} \right)\).
If required, evaluate the sine and cosine values at these angles to find the exact value of the product.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum-to-Product Formulas

Sum-to-product formulas convert sums or differences of sine or cosine functions into products, simplifying expressions. For sine, the formula sin A + sin B = 2 sin((A+B)/2) cos((A−B)/2) is used to rewrite sums as products, aiding in evaluation and further manipulation.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Exact Values of Special Angles

Certain angles like 15°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 75° have known exact sine and cosine values derived from geometric constructions or half-angle formulas. Knowing these values allows precise calculation of trigonometric expressions without approximations.
Recommended video:
04:39
45-45-90 Triangles

Angle Addition and Subtraction

Understanding how to add and subtract angles is essential when applying sum-to-product formulas, as these require computing (A+B)/2 and (A−B)/2. This skill ensures correct substitution and simplification of trigonometric expressions.
Recommended video:
3:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0

521
views
Textbook Question

Find all solutions of each equation. 4 sin θ﹣1 = 2 sin θ

470
views
Textbook Question

Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. cos² 105° - sin² 105°

769
views
Textbook Question

Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 𝝅/3 + 𝝅/4 )

908
views
Textbook Question

Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2cos² 𝝅/8﹣ 1

687
views
Textbook Question

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 75° ﹣ cos 15°

677
views