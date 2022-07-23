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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 19
Chapter 3, Problem 19

Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0

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1
Start by isolating the cosine term in the equation: \(2 \cos x + \sqrt{3} = 0\). Subtract \(\sqrt{3}\) from both sides to get \(2 \cos x = -\sqrt{3}\).
Next, divide both sides of the equation by 2 to solve for \(\cos x\): \(\cos x = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Recall the unit circle values where \(\cos x = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\). Cosine is negative in the second and third quadrants. Identify the reference angle where \(\cos x = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), which is \(\frac{\pi}{6}\).
Use the reference angle to find the general solutions in the second and third quadrants: \(x = \pi - \frac{\pi}{6}\) and \(x = \pi + \frac{\pi}{6}\).
Write the general solution for all angles by adding the period of cosine, \(2\pi k\), where \(k\) is any integer: \(x = \pi \pm \frac{\pi}{6} + 2\pi k\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Basic Trigonometric Equations

This involves isolating the trigonometric function (e.g., cosine) and finding all angles that satisfy the equation within a given domain. For example, solving 2 cos x + √3 = 0 requires rewriting it as cos x = -√3/2 and then determining all x values where cosine equals this value.
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Unit Circle and Reference Angles

The unit circle helps identify angles corresponding to specific cosine values. Reference angles are acute angles used to find solutions in different quadrants. Knowing that cos x = -√3/2 corresponds to angles in the second and third quadrants is essential for finding all solutions.
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General Solution for Trigonometric Equations

Trigonometric functions are periodic, so solutions repeat at regular intervals. The general solution for cos x = a is x = ± arccos(a) + 2πn, where n is any integer. This formula ensures all possible solutions are captured, not just those in one cycle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 75° + sin 15°

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Textbook Question

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 3x/2 + cos x/2

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Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 75° ﹣ cos 15°

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