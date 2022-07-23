Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. cos² 105° - sin² 105°
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Key Concepts
Double-Angle Identities
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions
Angle Sum and Difference Formulas
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan 5𝝅/12
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 75° + sin 15°
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 3x/2 + cos x/2
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. cos(135° + 30°)
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2cos² 𝝅/8﹣ 1