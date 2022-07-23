Textbook Question
Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
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Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan 5𝝅/12
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 3x/2 + cos x/2
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. cos² 105° - sin² 105°
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2cos² 𝝅/8﹣ 1