Textbook Question
Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
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Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan 5𝝅/12
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. cos(135° + 30°)
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. cos² 105° - sin² 105°
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1