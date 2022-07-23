Textbook Question
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
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Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Verify each identity. cos θ sec θ/cot θ= tan θ
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°