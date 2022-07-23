In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Inverse Cosine Function (Arccos)
General Solutions of Trigonometric Equations
Unit Circle and Cosine Values
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x
In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1