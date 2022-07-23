Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x