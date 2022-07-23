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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 15
Chapter 3, Problem 15

In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°

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Recognize that the expression \(2 \sin 15^\circ \cos 15^\circ\) matches the double-angle identity for sine, which is \(2 \sin A \cos A = \sin 2A\).
Rewrite the expression using the identity: \(2 \sin 15^\circ \cos 15^\circ = \sin (2 \times 15^\circ)\).
Simplify the angle inside the sine function: \(\sin (30^\circ)\).
Recall the exact value of \(\sin 30^\circ\), which is a commonly known special angle in trigonometry.
Conclude that the exact value of the original expression is the exact value of \(\sin 30^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identities

Double-angle identities express trigonometric functions of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle. For sine, the identity is sin(2θ) = 2 sin θ cos θ, which allows rewriting products like 2 sin 15° cos 15° as sin 30°.
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Double Angle Identities

Evaluating Exact Trigonometric Values

Exact values of trigonometric functions at special angles (like 30°, 45°, 60°) are well-known and can be used to find precise results without a calculator. For example, sin 30° equals 1/2, which helps in determining the exact value of the expression.
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Trigonometric Function Notation and Simplification

Understanding how to rewrite expressions using trigonometric notation and simplify them is essential. Recognizing patterns such as products of sine and cosine that match double-angle formulas enables efficient simplification and evaluation.
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i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ

sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.

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Textbook Question

Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ

sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ

sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.

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Textbook Question

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x

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