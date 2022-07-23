Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°
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Key Concepts
Sum and Difference Formulas for Sine
Reference Angles and Angle Decomposition
Exact Values of Sine and Cosine for Special Angles
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: cos 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x
In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1