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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j

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Identify the components of the vectors \( \mathbf{v} = -6\mathbf{i} - 5\mathbf{j} \) and \( \mathbf{w} = -10\mathbf{i} - 8\mathbf{j} \). Here, \( \mathbf{v} = (-6, -5) \) and \( \mathbf{w} = (-10, -8) \).
Recall the formula for the dot product of two vectors \( \mathbf{v} = (v_1, v_2) \) and \( \mathbf{w} = (w_1, w_2) \): \[ \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} = v_1 w_1 + v_2 w_2 \]
Calculate \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} \) by multiplying the corresponding components and adding the results: \[ (-6)(-10) + (-5)(-8) \]
Recall that \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{v} \) is the dot product of \( \mathbf{v} \) with itself, which gives the square of its magnitude. Use the formula: \[ \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{v} = v_1^2 + v_2^2 \]
Calculate \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{v} \) by squaring each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) and adding them: \[ (-6)^2 + (-5)^2 \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product of Vectors

The dot product is an algebraic operation that takes two vectors and returns a scalar. It is calculated by multiplying corresponding components and summing the results, e.g., for vectors v = ai + bj and w = ci + dj, v⋅w = ac + bd. This operation measures the extent to which two vectors point in the same direction.
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Introduction to Dot Product

Vector Components and Notation

Vectors in two dimensions are expressed in terms of unit vectors i and j, representing the x and y directions respectively. Each vector is written as v = ai + bj, where a and b are scalar components along the x and y axes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing operations like the dot product.
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i & j Notation

Self Dot Product and Vector Magnitude

The dot product of a vector with itself, v⋅v, equals the sum of the squares of its components, which corresponds to the square of its magnitude (length). For v = ai + bj, v⋅v = a² + b². This concept is useful for finding the length of a vector or comparing vector sizes.
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Introduction to Dot Product
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. 3v - 4w

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. c. Find the exact value of the expression.cos 50° cos 20° + sin 50° sin 20°
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. b. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.cos 50° cos 20° + sin 50° sin 20°
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In Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = 3i + j

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In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.

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