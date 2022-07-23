Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. 3v - 4w
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In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. 3v - 4w
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.