Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
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In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.
If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j
In Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = 3i + j