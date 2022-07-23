Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4i
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In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4i
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
-4w
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4j
In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||-2v||
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 11 yards, b = 9 yards, c = 7 yards
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3w + 2v